Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson Confirms Relationship With “Bae” Dralin Carswell

Nothing jumpstarts spooky season quite like showing off your boo.
Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson made things with her boyfriend of almost six months, Dralin Carswell, Instagram official on Sept. 27. The reality TV star, 16, shared a snap of the two sitting side-by-side at a pumpkin patch, with the word "bae" imprinted on the pic in pink and white letters. She captioned the since-deleted photo of the pair, "Spooky season."
According to The Sun, who cited a source, Dralin is a 20-year-old college student who also lives in Georgia near Alana and her family. Although there is a four-year difference between Dralin and June "Mama June" Shannon's daughter, in Georgia, the legal age of consent is 16 years old.
"Dralin and Alana are attached at the hip and hang out together all the time," a source told the outlet. "He was quiet at first, but he's like one of the family now. He's just as fun and crazy as the rest of them."
Fans commented on Alana's post with messages of support for her budding relationship. "You look HAPPY," one person wrote. "Which is the most important thing! You both are beaming. So happy for you!" Another added, "Alana! I'm so happy for you! Watching you grow up has been a delight. Keep shining beautiful!"
In an interview ahead of her 16th birthday in August, the former TLC star shared in an interview with Teen Vogue that she does not "have many friends" because she doesn't know who she can trust, and that her current circle doesn't extend far beyond her current boyfriend. As she put it, "I feel like folks are so much like, 'Oh, my God, I'm friends with Honey Boo Boo.'"
However, the teen was also quick to point that she's entering a new phase in her life, of which she's outgrown her well-known nickname and on-camera persona.
"They are completely two different people," she told Teen Vogue. "I would say that I do like this Alana now, rather than the younger Alana."
"My mama did not name me Honey Boo Boo," she added, emphasizing her new chapter. "My name is Alana."