SYFY's Slumber Party Massacre Trailer Is Insanely Gory Fun: Watch a First Look

When pillow fights turn deadly...

E! News has an exclusive sneak peek at new SYFY thriller Slumber Party Massacre and it will remind you why Halloween is the best time of year. Cue the '80s throwbacks, grab the popcorn and dive into the first look at the reimagining of Roger Corman's 1982 campy slasher of the same name, premiering on Saturday, Oct. 16.

Per the trailer, the rules for survival are simple: stay inside, stay quiet and stay safe. And, you know, just stay away from the "deranged killer with an obscenely large drill," as the checklist suggests.

A coed slumber party quickly turns into a bloodbath, as a psychotic serial killer wielding a power drill disrupts the fun. "I love you," the unnamed murderer eerily coos before spinning a decapitated head in a gruesome trailer.

The sleepover attendees (er, murder victims?) include stars Hannah Gonera, Mila Rayne, Frances Sholto-Douglas and Alex McGregor. We can't wait to see how they fare onscreen!