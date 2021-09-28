SYFY's Slumber Party Massacre Trailer Is Insanely Gory Fun: Watch a First Look

When pillow fights turn deadly...
E! News has an exclusive sneak peek at new SYFY thriller Slumber Party Massacre and it will remind you why Halloween is the best time of year. Cue the '80s throwbacks, grab the popcorn and dive into the first look at the reimagining of Roger Corman's 1982 campy slasher of the same name, premiering on Saturday, Oct. 16.
Per the trailer, the rules for survival are simple: stay inside, stay quiet and stay safe. And, you know, just stay away from the "deranged killer with an obscenely large drill," as the checklist suggests.
A coed slumber party quickly turns into a bloodbath, as a psychotic serial killer wielding a power drill disrupts the fun. "I love you," the unnamed murderer eerily coos before spinning a decapitated head in a gruesome trailer.
The sleepover attendees (er, murder victims?) include stars Hannah Gonera, Mila Rayne, Frances Sholto-Douglas and Alex McGregor. We can't wait to see how they fare onscreen!
Slumber Party Massacre is directed by executive producer Danishka Esterhazy, who was also behind The Banana Splits Movie and fan favorite SYFY series, SurrealEstate.
Writer Suzanne Keilly of Ash vs Evil Dead penned the scream-tastic script, which was filmed on location in South Africa by production companies Shout! Studios and Blue Ice Pictures.
Slumber Party Massacre is executive produced by Brent Haynes, Bob Emmer, Garson Foos and Jordan Fields, with Adam Friedlander, Samantha Levine and Tebogo Maila serving as producers.
Watch the horrifically fun first look above!
Slumber Party Massacre premiere Saturday, Oct. 16 on SYFY.
(E! and SYFY are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)