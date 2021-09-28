Miranda Kerr Shares What Makes Her "Very Close" Relationship With Ex Orlando Bloom Work

Watch : Miranda Kerr Reacts to Ex-Orlando Bloom's New Baby

Being cool with your ex never goes out of style.

Miranda Kerr is the first to admit she has a "modern family." Not only is she close with her ex Orlando Bloom, but the businesswoman is also BFFs with his fiancé Katy Perry.

On the Sept. 28 episode of InStyle's podcast Ladies First With Laura Brown, Miranda shared new details about her crew that once again proves peace is way better than drama.

"It's incredible that [Orlando and I] have been able to find other partners who work really well with us," Miranda shared. "[My husband] Evan Spiegel and Orlando really get along just as well as Katy and I, so it's such a blessing, and it doesn't need to be any other way. It can be harmonious and you can be super kind."

In fact, Miranda's friendship with the American Idol judge started very quickly. Back in 2016, the supermodel recalled being first introduced to Katy. Before you envision an awkward meet and greet, Miranda says it was just the opposite.