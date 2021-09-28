Met GalaEmmysKardashiansRe-watch Emmys on CTVWatch E!PhotosVideos

Kate Middleton Channels Her Inner Bond Girl for Golden No Time To Die Red Carpet Look

For James Bond, there may be No Time to Die. But, for Prince William and Kate Middleton’s golden appearance at the movie's premiere on Sept. 28, there’s no time like the present.

By Kisha Forde Sep 28, 2021 6:21 PM
James Bond Kate Middleton Prince William
It's official: Prince William and Kate Middleton have turned an agent-screening showdown into quite the royal affair.
 
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge stepped out in their finest attire to attend the world premiere of the highly anticipated 25th James Bond installment, No Time to Die, on Tuesday, Sept. 28. And for the event, Kate certainly channeled her inner Bond girl.
 
For the movie's premiere, held at the Royal Albert Hall in London, England, Prince William attended the festivities in his sharpest (maybe even secret agent) look, donning a black tuxedo and black bowtie. And as for the duchess, the mom of three absolutely wowed with her gorgeous gold Jenny Packham dress with a stunning neckline and cape detail that upped the ante ever-so-slightly.
 
Unsurprisingly, the action-packed film—which has had fans buzzing for multiple reasons ever since production began—also drew a star-studded crowd since it will, after all, be Daniel Craig's last time starring as the super-suave spy of the franchise. According to Deadline, the film is projected to rake in almost $90 million following its big debut.

James Bond Actors: Where Are They Now?

For his final Bond film, in addition to the movie's star, Daniel's co-stars including Rami Malek, Lea Seydoux, Lashana Lynch, Ana de Armas, and Naomie Harris all graced the red carpet.

One of the film's writers, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and musician Billie Eilish—whose song for the film, "No Time To Die" already won a Grammy—were also spotted in attendance for the premiere.

See all of the stars who stunned on the red carpet below:

Shutterstock
Kate Middleton & Prince William
David Fisher/Shutterstock
Daniel Craig
Samir Hussein/WireImage
Ana de Armas
David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images
Phoebe Waller-Bridge
David Fisher/Shutterstock
Finneas & Billie Eilish
Tim Rooke/Shutterstock
Lashana Lynch
David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images
Emma Raducanu
Tim Rooke/Shutterstock
Lea Seydoux
David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images
Jason Momoa
David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images
Michelle Yeoh
Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for EON Productions, Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios, and Universal Pictures
Jonathan Majors
David Fisher/Shutterstock
Kimberley Garner
David Fisher/Shutterstock
Naomie Harris
David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images
Rami Malek
Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images
Dame Judi Dench
David Fisher/Shutterstock
Christian Horner & Geri Horner
David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images
Rory Kinnear
David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images
Cary Joji Fukunaga
Shutterstock
Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall & Prince Charles
Jonathan Brady/PA Images via Getty Images
Jeffrey Wright
David Fisher/Shutterstock
Clara Amfo
Jonathan Brady/PA Images via Getty Images
Ben Whishaw
Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Kate Middleton & Daniel Craig
David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images
Vernon Kay & Tess Daly
David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images
Skepta
David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images
Lola Iolani Momoa, Jason Momoa & Nakoa-Wolf Manakauapo Namakaeha Momoa

