Why Margaret Qualley Felt It Was "Important" to Publicly Support FKA twigs Amid Shia LaBeouf Lawsuit

LaBeouf and his lawyers filed a response in February in which he denied "each and every" allegation made by FKA twigs and claimed she "has not suffered any injury or damage as a result of [his] actions." He requested that the judge dismiss her claims and that she pay legal costs.

In addition, LaBeouf issued a comment to The New York Times in a January article about the lawsuit, which also mentioned abuse allegations brought forth by stylist Karolyn Pho in the "prior history of abuse" section of FKA twigs' lawsuit.

"I'm not in any position to tell anyone how my behavior made them feel," he said in an email to the newspaper. "I have no excuses for my alcoholism or aggression, only rationalizations. I have been abusive to myself and everyone around me for years. I have a history of hurting the people closest to me. I'm ashamed of that history and am sorry to those I hurt. There is nothing else I can really say."

LaBeouf also told the publication that "many of these allegations are not true" but said he owed the women "the opportunity to air their statements publicly and accept accountability for those things I have done." At the time, he shared he was "a sober member of a 12-step program" and in therapy.

"I am not cured of my PTSD and alcoholism," he wrote to The New York Times, "but I am committed to doing what I need to do to recover, and I will forever be sorry to the people that I may have harmed along the way."

According to New York Daily News, FKA twigs' lawyer Sean Hardy told a Los Angeles County Superior Court judge in June, "The parties have been engaged in productive settlement negotiations and are in the process of arranging for an early mediation." Per the outlet, the judge set up a follow-up hearing for Dec. 15 and said, "If you can't [reach a settlement], when you come back in December, I probably would give you a [trial] date in early 2023."