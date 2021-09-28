Met GalaEmmysKardashiansRe-watch Emmys on CTVWatch E!PhotosVideos
Exclusive

Real Housewives' Vicki Gunvalson and Steve Lodge Break Up 2 Years After Engagement

Former The Real Housewives of Orange County star Vicki Gunvalson and fiancé Steve Lodge have broken off their engagement and parted ways. Get the details on their split.

There's another single Housewife on the market.

Former The Real Housewives of Orange County star Vicki Gunvalson is officially riding solo after she and her fiancé of two years Steve Lodge called it quits, E! News confirmed. Multiple sources exclusively told E! News that the couple broke up, with one insider claiming that "Steve ended things with Vicki." 

Per a source, the Real Housewives All Stars star first split with Steve in June, but the couple tried to reconcile. 

The insider added, "Steve and Vicki had been living separately for much of the pandemic," before noting that "Steve had been living like he was a single man in Puerto Vallarta, while Vicki was in the U.S."

Vicki first met Steve at a Boys & Girls Club charity event in Anaheim, Calif. that was filmed for RHOC. Steve popped the question in April 2019, and Vicki previously told E! News that following her divorce, she was ready to settle down again.

"Sometimes, I think you just have to find out for yourself what's right," Vicki said at the time. "I'm at a good place but I like being married. I'm a marriage girl."

Instagram

Vicki also parted ways with RHOC last year, announcing her departure as the "O.G. of the O.C." in January 2020 after 14 seasons on Bravo.

"It's been an incredible ride for 14 years," Vicki captioned on Instagram, "I want thank all of you for your support, for your love and for 'whooping it up' with me along the way." 

Her exit was expected after Vicki was featured as a demoted "friend" during season 14. 

RHOC fans can look forward to seeing Vicki on Peacock's upcoming Housewives all stars special.

(E!, Bravo and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)

