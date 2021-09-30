Fall Trends Flash Sale: Score Under $50 Deals From Color Wow, Stila & More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. If you buy something through our QR code or links, E! makes a commission on your purchase. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
A change in seasons just gives us another excuse to refresh our routines, and by that we mean it's another reason to shop. Throw in some great deals and we are so there. This week's edition of Deals for Real includes some major discounts on eyeshadow and liquid lipstick from Stila Cosmetics. Justin Sylvester and Brandi Milloy are sharing deals on game-changing hair products Chris Appleton's brand Color Wow too.
If that sounds appealing, there are even more deals to shop, all for under $50. However, these savings won't last forever. Keep on scrolling to learn more about these products and to get our exclusive discount codes.
Stila Cosmetics Double Dip Suede Shade & Glitter & Glow Liquid Eye Shadows
Get a double dose of colors and textures with this eyeshadow duo from Stila. Each pair includes one matte eyeshadow and another glitter shadow in colors that perfectly coordinate. You can combine the shades to create a customized look or you can use each eyeshadow on its own. The application is incredibly seamless, the formula feels lightweight on your eyelids, and the pigment lasts all day (and all night). There are 12 wow-worthy pairings to choose from.
You can score a 25% off deal on the Double Dip Suede Shade & Glitter & Glow Liquid Eye Shadows and all of the other Stila products when you use the promo code DAILYPOP25 at checkout. You can use this promo code through 10/4.
Stila Cosmetics Stay All Day Liquid Lipstick
If you've been looking for a long-lasting lipstick that doesn't dry out your lips, the search is over. This weightless formula feels comfortable on the lips because it's enriched with Vitamin E and avocado oil, which have moisturizing properties. This full-coverage lip color delivers long-lasting color that stays in place for 12 hours without bleeding or feathering. There are 23 gorgeous shades to choose from.
Normally, this liquid lipstick would cost $22, but you can get it for just $17 when you use the promo code DAILYPOP25 at checkout. But, the shopping doesn't have to stop there. Use that same promo code to save 25% sitewide on Stila Cosmetics products through 10/4.
Beia Daily Hydrating & Setting Mist with Hyaluronic Acid and Aloe Vera
If you feel like your skin is just as stressed as you are, then add the Beia Daily Hydrating & Setting Mist to your routine. This spray soothes environmentally-stressed skin and it even helps clear up breakouts. You can use this on makeup-free skin as a complexion pick-me-up or you can spray this on as the final step in your getting-ready process. This spray locks in your makeup and it provides that "I woke up like this" radiance.
Take 25% off through 10/4 when you use the promo code 25DAILYPOP at checkout. A product that's good for your skin and your makeup application is such rarity. This one is definitely worth checking out.
Melach 33 Silky Shea Body Butter
We all know that it's important to moisturize, but who has the time to sit around waiting for body lotion to absorb before getting dressed? The Melach 33 Silky Shea Body Butter quickly absorbs, wrapping the skin with a veil of satiny smooth softness. The formula is enriched with natural antioxidant plant oils, Shea Butter, and Dead Sea minerals. Massage this on your skin after a bath, shower, or any time your skin is need of some extra moisture.
Get this body butter at a 25% discount through October 4 when you apply the promo code POPPY25 at checkout.
Color Wow Dream Coat Anti-Frizz Treatment
A keratin treatment at the hair salon can be a bit pricey. Instead of shelling out those dollars, just give your hair some much-deserved TLC at home. The Color Wow Dream Coat Anti-Frizz Treatment acts like a mini keratin treatment, transforming all hair types, creating silky, glossy, frizz-free strands. If you ever wondered how Chris Appleton's celebrity clients have such shiny hair all the time, this is the key.
If your hair is easily affected by humidity, you need to try this out. To everyone with frizzy/wavy/curly/coily hair, this one is for you. Even if you have color-treated hair, this is a great product for you too. You can even use it to bring some new life to your wigs, extensions, or hair pieces. Spray it liberally onto damp (not wet) hair and blow dry your hair. Pro tip: the hair dryer activates the product (do not air dry). For best results, use this every 3-4 shampoos.
Score this product and other Color Wow products for 25% off when you use the promo code DAILYPOP25 at checkout. This code is valid for all non-sale items through 10/2 except for value kits, travel sizes, salon orders, Xtra Large Bombshell Volumizer, and Money Masque (7.5 oz/ 215ml).
Mellanni Organic 100% Cotton Sheets- 400 Thread Count
High-quality sheets do not have to be expensive. You can get these organic cotton sheets for 20% off when you use the promo code MELLANNIDP20 at checkout. But, hurry up because you can only get this deal for 24 hours. These are certified by the Global Organic Textile Standard. The sheets have a 400 thread count and they're made from organic cotton that has been rigorously inspected to ensure that they're non-toxic and free from synthetic chemicals.
These sheets come in a few different solid colors for twin XL, full, queen, king, and California king beds.
Mellanni 100% Organic Cotton Flannel Sheet Set
These cotton flannel sheets are premium, high-quality, and heavyweight. They're cozy, yet breathable to maximize your comfort while you sleep. This sheets get even softer each time you wash them. These are available in solid colors and prints for twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, and California King beds. For 24 hours, you can get a 20% discount on these sheets when you use the promo code MELLANNIDP20 at checkout.
If you're looking for more great deals, check out the major savings from some of your favorite beauty brands during Ulta's Faul Haul Sale.