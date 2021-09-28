Met GalaEmmysKardashiansRe-watch Emmys on CTVWatch E!PhotosVideos

Gwyneth Paltrow Strips Down to Her Birthday Suit Once Again for Nude Bathtub Celebration

Gwyneth Paltrow rang in her 49th birthday by following in the (nude) footsteps of last year’s festivities—only this celebration included a little more relaxation. See the actress’ latest NSFW photo.

By Kisha Forde Sep 28, 2021 4:00 PMTags
Gwyneth PaltrowBirthdaysCelebrities
Watch: Necessary Realness: Brad Pitt & Gwyneth Paltrow's Oscar Moment

We can probably say goodbye to things like birthday parties and ice cream cake—since Gwyneth Paltrow has started a new celebratory tradition.
 
The Iron Man star turned 49 on Sept. 27, and in honor of the big day, Gwyneth shared a photo of herself relaxing in a bathtub—sans any clothes, of course, to Instagram. This year's snap, which was captioned with just a simple eclipse emoji, very closely mirrors last year's NSFW celebration. In case you missed it, Gwyneth's 2020 photo featured her striking a stunning pose while out in nature.
 
Revealing that the only thing she wore was her brand's body butter at the time, the Goop founder captioned that post, "In nothing but my birthday suit today... thank you all so much for the birthday wishes and thank you to @goop's insanely amazing brand-new body butter for making me think I can still get my kit off."

And while the actress got plenty of praise and shoutouts from fellow celebs this year, perhaps the best dedication came from none other than her husband of three years, Brad Falchuk.

photos
Gwyneth Paltrow's Best Looks

The Glee co-creator wrote a touching tribute in honor of his leading lady for the special occasion.

Trending Stories

1

Gabby Petito's Friend Details "Rocky" Relationship With Brian Laundrie

2

DWTS Sends Home First Celeb Amid Cheryl's COVID-19 Diagnosis

3

Sunny Hostin Addresses The View's "Triggering" Episode

"When you live with this woman, a few things become clear," he captioned an Instagram photo of the actress on Sept. 27. "There are the obvious things—that she's beautiful, that she's funny, that she likes things the way she likes them. That she's always busy—but also always has time for you. But, the two things that really stand out are that she notices. And she acts."

Highlighting all of the ways she's continuously cared for those around her, Brad continued, "She will notice that you worked hard on something, and she will amplify your work with whatever credibility she was earned. She will also notice if you're driving like an a--hole and act using her swear words and middle finger. I could go on and on. Really. Today is Gwyneth's birthday. So, we notice her like she notices us every day. And we celebrate her because if anyone deserve to be celebrated, it's you, Gwyneth."
 
Another year, another show-stopping celebration.

Trending Stories

1

Gabby Petito's Friend Details "Rocky" Relationship With Brian Laundrie

2

Khloe Kardashian Gives Update on Her & Kris Jenner's Next Door Homes

3
Exclusive

Real Housewives’ Vicki Gunvalson and Steve Lodge Break Up

4

DWTS Sends Home First Celeb Amid Cheryl's COVID-19 Diagnosis

5

Britney Spears Shares Why She's Not a Fan of New Documentary About Her

Latest News

Margaret Qualley on Supporting FKA twigs Amid Shia LaBeouf Lawsuit

Exclusive

Real Housewives’ Vicki Gunvalson and Steve Lodge Break Up

Exclusive

Midnight Mass' Rahul Kohli on That Eye-Opening Monologue

37 Things That Will Make Your Outfit Look Much More Expensive

See Gwyneth Paltrow Strip Down to Her Birthday Suit for Bathtub Photo

Lori Loughlin Set to Make Acting Return in First Role After Prison

Khloe Kardashian Gives Update on Her & Kris Jenner's Next Door Homes