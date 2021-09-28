Met GalaEmmysKardashiansRe-watch Emmys on CTVWatch E!PhotosVideos

Khloe Kardashian Gives Update on Her & Kris Jenner's New Next Door Mansions

Going through reality TV withdrawal. 

Khloe Kardashian may have enjoyed getting a break from being on-camera after Keeping Up With the Kardashians wrapped, but momager Kris Jenner was eager to start working on the Kardashian-Jenner's new Hulu series

"Since 2007, we haven't gone six weeks without filming," Khloe explained during The Late Late Show With James Corden on Monday, Sept. 27, adding, "So this six months without filming is the longest I've ever had, and it was weird at first. But actually, nice for a minute because we got to remember, 'Oh, I'm not mic'ed all the time. I don't have to be in hair and makeup all day long.' It was nice."

Khloe added, "But now that we're back and going, I miss it. Even though we live next to each other and we're all weirdly obsessed with each other, there's nothing like being paid to be with each other. Shout out to Kris Jenner!"

And, Khloe called out Kris for wanting to start on their Hulu series as soon as possible: "Oh my god, she was pushing to start filming ASAP," Khloe said with a laugh. "She missed it like crazy." 

Khloe Kardashian & True Thompson's Cutest Photos

From the audience, Kris chimed in, "I said, 'We have to start filming, it's an emergency!' And they said, 'What's the emergency?' And I said, 'I don't know, but I'll think of something!'" 

Back in Dec. 2020, Kris confirmed a series of Hulu shows with an "expected debut is late 2021," according to the official press release. "Excited to announce our new multi-year partnership with Hulu and Star and what's to come in 2021 @hulu," Kris tweeted while Kourtney Kardashian added, "#HULU2021."

Kim Kardashian also shared a BTS pic of being on set on Sept. 24, captioning an Instagram Story, "Day 1."

Instagram

At least Khloe will be able to spend time with Kris whether they're filming or not: the mother-daughter duo purchased side-by-side lots to construct next door mansions. While Kris will be moving in two weeks before Khloe, the Good American founder joked that she prefers it that way. 

"We've been building these homes for about two years and we are so obsessed and in love with one another, we basically bought two properties and lots next door to each other and removed the property line," Khloe revealed. "So it's one open property, I guess. And she's going to come over every day for treats. She's not going to want to live there after construction anyways, so really I got the last laugh." 

Watch the full interview above to hear the true story behind the adorable throwback Star Search video Kim shared in August!

