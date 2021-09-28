Jennifer Aniston Reveals Her Relationship Status in Rare Glimpse Into Her Love Life

Watch : David Schwimmer Breaks Silence on Jennifer Aniston Dating Rumors

Jennifer Aniston is ready for someone new in her life, but she won't be swiping right on him.

While she's known to steer away from discussing her love life, the Morning Show star weighed in on the matter during an interview with host Bruce Bozzi on the SiriusXM podcast Lunch with Bruce. For starters, the Emmy winner is not one of those people who has managed to fall in love love during the coronavirus pandemic.

"No one of importance has hit my radar yet," she disclosed. "But I think it's, I think it's time. I think I'm ready to share myself with another."

For Aniston, who split from husband Justin Theroux in 2017 after less than three years of marriage, being in a relationship had not been a priority. "I didn't want to for a long time," she shared. "I loved really being my own woman. Without being a part of a couple. I've been a part of a couple since I was 20, so there was something really nice about taking the time."