Met GalaEmmysKardashiansRe-watch Emmys on CTVWatch E!PhotosVideos

Jennifer Aniston Reveals Her Relationship Status in Rare Glimpse Into Her Love Life

Jennifer Aniston is single and ready to mingle. Four years after her split from ex-husband Justin Theroux, the actress confirmed she's "ready to share myself with another" again.

By Samantha Schnurr Sep 28, 2021 1:42 PMTags
Jennifer AnistonCelebrities
Watch: David Schwimmer Breaks Silence on Jennifer Aniston Dating Rumors

Jennifer Aniston is ready for someone new in her life, but she won't be swiping right on him. 

While she's known to steer away from discussing her love life, the Morning Show star weighed in on the matter during an interview with host Bruce Bozzi on the SiriusXM podcast Lunch with Bruce. For starters, the Emmy winner is not one of those people who has managed to fall in love love during the coronavirus pandemic. 

"No one of importance has hit my radar yet," she disclosed. "But I think it's, I think it's time. I think I'm ready to share myself with another."

For Aniston, who split from husband Justin Theroux in 2017 after less than three years of marriage, being in a relationship had not been a priority. "I didn't want to for a long time," she shared. "I loved really being my own woman. Without being a part of a couple. I've been a part of a couple since I was 20, so there was something really nice about taking the time."

photos
50 Fascinating Facts About Jennifer Aniston

Now that she's considering jumping back into the dating pool, she'll be sticking to non-digital connections. "No Tinders and no Rayas please," she told Bozzi. "I'm an old-school girl."

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Trending Stories

1

YouTube Star Mel Thompson Dead at 35

2

Gabby Petito's Friend Details "Rocky" Relationship With Brian Laundrie

3

See Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence Cradle Her Baby Bump During NYC Outing

There are a few other things on her list, including a quality first kiss. "It's pretty important," she said of the first liplock. "That, and also the ease at which the conversation flows the first time. That's kind of a good indicator. Confidence, but not a cockiness. Humor, please I beg of you, beg of you. Generous. Kind to people."

And, as to be expected from a reigning wellness queen, fitness. "Fitness is important and not just about like how you look," she noted. "I want to be around here for a long time and not be in a wheelchair when I'm 80."

Trending Stories

1

Gabby Petito's Friend Details "Rocky" Relationship With Brian Laundrie

2

DWTS Sends Home First Celeb Amid Cheryl's COVID-19 Diagnosis

3

YouTube Star Mel Thompson Dead at 35

4

Sunny Hostin Addresses The View's "Triggering" Episode

5

Jennifer Aniston Shares Her Relationship Status in Rare Update

Latest News

Pregnant Dylan Dreyer Hospitalized After Water Breaks 6 Weeks Early

How Idina Menzel Really Felt Playing Lea Michele’s Mom on Glee

Exclusive

Get the First Look at the New Vanderpump Rules Season 9 Intro

Jennifer Aniston Shares Her Relationship Status in Rare Update

See Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence Cradle Her Baby Bump During NYC Outing

Pregnant Kylie Jenner Shares Major Piece of Advice for Expecting Moms

Watch Psalm West Ignore Mom Kim Kardashian’s Kisses in Hilarious Video