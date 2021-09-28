See Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence Cradle Her Baby Bump During NYC Outing With Cooke Maroney

Watch : Jennifer Lawrence Expecting 1st Child With Cooke Maroney

Pure joy!

Jennifer Lawrence was all smiles on a recent New York City stroll with husband Cooke Maroney. The 31-year-old Oscar winner, who is expecting her first child with the art gallerist, was photographed cradling her baby bump while shopping in the Soho neighborhood of Manhattan on Sept. 26. For the outing, the Don't Look Up actress donned a dark blue jean jumpsuit, featuring a colorful collar. She paired the look with white sneakers, sunglasses and a black purse.

These stylish pics come less than three weeks after Lawrence confirmed her pregnancy, debuting her baby bump while out to lunch with a friend in NYC on Sept. 8. While Lawrence and Maroney—who tied the knot in Oct. 2019—remain very private about her pregnancy, the actress did previously open up about starting a family. As she told Diane Sawyer in a 2015 interview, "I don't really plan on getting married. [But] I definitely want to be a mother. I don't really imagine getting married anymore."