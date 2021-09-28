Pregnant Kylie Jenner Shares One Major Piece of Advice for Expecting Moms

Kylie Jenner is sharing her advice for mothers-to-be.
"Be gentle with yourself," the 24-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star told Elle.com in an interview published Sept. 27. "Motherhood is such a balancing act, and I just try to take one day at a time!"
And it's a journey, she shared, that's changed her. "Motherhood really feels like something I was always meant to do," the mom to 3-year-old daughter Stormi Webster, said. "Watching Stormi experience everything for the first time has been the best part of these last few years."
It seems as though Kylie, who is expecting her second child with Travis Scott, is ready to go on that journey again. The makeup mogul and the rapper announced a little one is on the way in a video shared to Instagram on Sept. 7.
Since then, Kylie has continued to keep her fans updated on her pregnancy, such as by posting pictures of her baby bump and sharing her cravings. She also confirmed during a round of Vogue's "73 Questions" that Stormi is "very excited to be a big sister."
However, she doesn't plan on sharing everything. During her talk with Vogue, for instance, Kylie revealed she and Travis are waiting to find out the sex of the baby.
As fans may recall, Kylie kept details of her first pregnancy private until after Stormi's birth. But a source close to Kylie told E! News things will be different this time around.
"Kylie doesn't plan to be in complete hiding for this pregnancy," the insider said. "She of course wants privacy and is protective over her family, but you'll be seeing her out and at events now that the news is out."
All in all, she's looking forward to this next chapter. "Kylie is so excited and feels grateful they were able to conceive again," the source continued. "Her and Travis have talked about having multiple children. They want a big family together and love being parents."