Pregnant Kylie Jenner Shares One Major Piece of Advice for Expecting Moms

Watch : Kylie Jenner Shows Off Her "Popped" Baby Bump

Kylie Jenner is sharing her advice for mothers-to-be.

"Be gentle with yourself," the 24-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star told Elle.com in an interview published Sept. 27. "Motherhood is such a balancing act, and I just try to take one day at a time!"

And it's a journey, she shared, that's changed her. "Motherhood really feels like something I was always meant to do," the mom to 3-year-old daughter Stormi Webster, said. "Watching Stormi experience everything for the first time has been the best part of these last few years."

It seems as though Kylie, who is expecting her second child with Travis Scott, is ready to go on that journey again. The makeup mogul and the rapper announced a little one is on the way in a video shared to Instagram on Sept. 7.

Since then, Kylie has continued to keep her fans updated on her pregnancy, such as by posting pictures of her baby bump and sharing her cravings. She also confirmed during a round of Vogue's "73 Questions" that Stormi is "very excited to be a big sister."