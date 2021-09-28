Watch Psalm West Totally Ignore Mom Kim Kardashian’s Kisses in Hilarious Video

Psalm West proved nothing gets in the way of his TV time—even mom Kim Kardashian!
The KKW Beauty mogul, who shares four kids with ex Kanye West, recently let fans in on what quality time with the toddler is really like. In an adorable video posted to her Instagram Story on Sept. 27, Kim attempted to shower Psalm with enough kisses for a lifetime. However, the 2-year-old was quite preoccupied with other things, including watching his favorite show on TV.
"All I want is a little attention," Kim captioned the clip, "but he doesn't care."
But, not to worry, Psalm was able to reciprocate all the adoration with a little bit of a smile.
The mother-son duo have established quite the bond, with Kim even previously mentioning that he is the "reincarnation" of her late dad, Robert Kardashian Sr. "My son, Psalm, is probably the happiest baby alive," she told E! News in February 2020. "He's always smiling, always happy."
The SKIMS founder also gushed over Psalm's notable nature in another post dedicated to him earlier this year.
"He's my child that looks most Armenian to me like my grandpa and reminds me so much of my dad," she captioned an Instagram post on May 9. "He is the sweetest baby ever!!! I can't even describe his smile and sweetness that everyone just feels when they are with him. Psalm- you have brought such calmness and evenness into all of our lives! All of your cousins and siblings love you so much!"
Even months later, it looks like Psalm is still honing in on all of that "calmness."