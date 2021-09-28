Patrick Mahomes' Fiancée Brittany Matthews Slams NFL Officiating After Chiefs Fall to Rare Losing Record

Watch : Patrick Mahomes' Fiancee Brittany Matthews Tells Off Body Shamers

Brittany Matthews' fiancé, Patrick Mahomes, is off to a rocky start this year, and she doesn't think he and his teammates are entirely to blame.

Over the weekend, Patrick's team, the Kansas City Chiefs, was upset by the Los Angeles Chargers with a score of 30 to 24, putting the Chiefs at 1-2 with its first losing record since week six of the 2015 season. Given that the star quarterback's squad has appeared in the Super Bowl for the past two years, this was definitely unexpected.

As the Chiefs-Chargers game was nearing its conclusion, Brittany took to Twitter to share her ire after a Chiefs player was called for pass interference, leading to the Chargers' game-winning touchdown.

"That call was TRASHHHHHH," wrote the 26-year-old fitness influencer, who welcomed daughter Sterling with the athlete in February.

Brittany's followers responded with a wide range of remarks. One fan wrote, "You always say that when it doesn't go your way." Meanwhile, a different individual commented, "We will get them next time, brush off the haters. They are pissed they aren't Mahomes."