Britney Spears Explains Why She's Not a Fan of New Documentary on Her Conservatorship

Britney Spears has some thoughts about a new documentary focused on her life, and let's just say she doesn't appear to love what she saw.

On Monday, September 27, the 39-year-old pop star took to Instagram to share opinions regarding a new documentary about her conservatorship battle and personal life. In her sarcasm-laden caption, Britney did not specify which project she was referring to but simply called it "the last documentary" about her situation.

"It's really crazy guys ... I watched a little bit of the last documentary and I must say I scratched my head a couple of times !!!" she wrote. "I really try to disassociate myself from the drama !!! Number one ... that's the past !!! Number two ... can the dialogue get any classier [shrug, nerd and sobbing emojis] ???"

The "Womanizer" singer continued, "Number three ... wow they used the most beautiful footage of me in the world [weary emoji] !!! What can I say .. the EFFORT on their part [applause and eye-rolling emojis] !!!"