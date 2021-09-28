Jana Kramer Shares Details From Being "Mentally, Physically and Emotionally Abused" in Past Relationships

Watch : Jana Kramer Addresses Pics of Ex Mike Caussin With New Woman

Jana Kramer is sharing life lessons from her painful past moments in the hopes that fans continue to remind themselves of their worth.

On Monday, Sept. 27, the 37-year-old One Tree Hill alum posted a powerful message to Instagram about having "believed the negative voices in my head" during low moments. Jana has previously opened up about being a survivor of abuse, although she did not mention anyone specifically by name in her new post.

"The voices in my head….I've been mentally physically and emotionally abused in past relationships," she wrote. "I allowed certain behaviors to continue on because I actually believed the negative voices in my head that were spoken to me. 'No one will want you'….'you're the problem'….'I'm going to kill you'…..'I barely pushed you, don't be so dramatic'…'you bruise easily , I hardly touched you, you're crazy'…if you wore something sexier I would sleep with you'…. 'You are the common denominator.'"

She continued, "All the words, and abuse equaled, I'm not enough. And I'm not worthy of love. For years I've repeated patterns, fallen into the trap of believing those voices, hurting myself and hurting others because of my desire to be chosen, to be enough. And I've fallen for the same abuse in a relationship because it's what I thought I deserved. My healing…your healing…our healing is to stop those negative voices."