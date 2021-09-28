Jana Kramer Shares Details From Being "Mentally, Physically and Emotionally Abused" in Past Relationships

Jana Kramer is sharing life lessons from her painful past moments in the hopes that fans continue to remind themselves of their worth.
On Monday, Sept. 27, the 37-year-old One Tree Hill alum posted a powerful message to Instagram about having "believed the negative voices in my head" during low moments. Jana has previously opened up about being a survivor of abuse, although she did not mention anyone specifically by name in her new post.
"The voices in my head….I've been mentally physically and emotionally abused in past relationships," she wrote. "I allowed certain behaviors to continue on because I actually believed the negative voices in my head that were spoken to me. 'No one will want you'….'you're the problem'….'I'm going to kill you'…..'I barely pushed you, don't be so dramatic'…'you bruise easily , I hardly touched you, you're crazy'…if you wore something sexier I would sleep with you'…. 'You are the common denominator.'"
She continued, "All the words, and abuse equaled, I'm not enough. And I'm not worthy of love. For years I've repeated patterns, fallen into the trap of believing those voices, hurting myself and hurting others because of my desire to be chosen, to be enough. And I've fallen for the same abuse in a relationship because it's what I thought I deserved. My healing…your healing…our healing is to stop those negative voices."
Jana went on by encouraging herself and her followers to "grow, learn, HEAL, and love ourselves. We are enough. You are enough. I am enough."
In her accompanying photo, she held up a sign that tweaked a few words in a negative message to transform it into the hopeful statement, "I'm not broken. I AM enough."
Two months ago, Jana finalized her divorce from former NFL player Mike Caussin, who had sought treatment for sex addiction during their relationship. In the divorce filing previously obtained by E! News, she listed her reasons for separation as "inappropriate marital conduct, irreconcilable differences and adultery."
Mike has not publicly commented on the divorce or the cheating allegations. E! News had previously reached out to him for comment about the divorce and did not hear back.
Earlier this month, Jana was photographed cozying up to Jay Cutler, with a source telling E! News at the time that the pair has been "bonding."
During a 2016 interview with People magazine, Jana shared her memories about the alleged physical abuse she suffered from first husband Michael Gambino, with the outlet stating he was convicted in 2005 of attempting to murder Jana and sentenced to six years in prison. According to People, Michael was released in 2010 and died by suicide in 2012.
"He went to jail for attempted murder on me," Jana said on Dancing With the Stars in 2016 when discussing her first husband. "It's been a very heavy secret to hold for so many years."
During the DWTS segment about her relationship with Michael, Jana said the situation "broke me." She added that becoming a mother provided her with "the strength I didn't know I would have."