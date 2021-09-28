Ronda Rousey Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Travis Browne

Watch : Ronda Rousey Is Pregnant!

Ronda Rousey has someone new to wrestle with!

The WWE star gave birth to her first child, a daughter named La'akea Makalapuaokalanipō Browne, she revealed on Instagram on Sept. 27.

Rousey posted some of the first photos of her newborn, showing her little arm resting on mom and dad's chests. Her husband, Travis Browne, shared the same photos with the caption, "Welcome to this world La'akea Makalapuaokalanipō Browne. You are so incredibly loved!"

The couple announced in April that they were expecting their first baby together, when she wrote on social media, "I can't hide it anymore. So, it's time to show it off."

The pair, who wed in his native Hawaii in 2017, followed that up in June when they shared they were having a little girl (with help from a Pokemon-themed video). He's already a father of two sons—Keawe and Kaleo Browne—with ex-wife Erin Browne.

Rousey and Browne told E! News nearly two years ago that they were interested in having kids, but weren't in any rush to grow their family.