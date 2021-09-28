Met GalaEmmysKardashiansRe-watch Emmys on CTVWatch E!PhotosVideos

Ronda Rousey Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Travis Browne

Ronda Rousey is a mom! The champion athlete gave birth to her first child with her husband of four years, Travis Browne. Find out their daughter's name below.

Ronda Rousey has someone new to wrestle with!

The WWE star gave birth to her first child, a daughter named La'akea Makalapuaokalanipō Browne, she revealed on Instagram on Sept. 27.

Rousey posted some of the first photos of her newborn, showing her little arm resting on mom and dad's chests. Her husband, Travis Browne, shared the same photos with the caption, "Welcome to this world La'akea Makalapuaokalanipō Browne. You are so incredibly loved!"

The couple announced in April that they were expecting their first baby together, when she wrote on social media, "I can't hide it anymore. So, it's time to show it off." 

The pair, who wed in his native Hawaii in 2017, followed that up in June when they shared they were having a little girl (with help from a Pokemon-themed video). He's already a father of two sons—Keawe and Kaleo Browne—with ex-wife Erin Browne.

Rousey and Browne told E! News nearly two years ago that they were interested in having kids, but weren't in any rush to grow their family.

"We're just putting it out in the universe and letting nature take its course and not trying to rush it or put any pressure on ourselves," Rousey explained. "Just kind of enjoy our time as a family together. Enjoying every day and accepting it whenever it happens."

She had already embraced her role as a step-mom to Browne's boys. "It went from that, looking out for number one, to completely an entire family," she recalled of her transition after marriage. "It taught me how much joy I can get in not really thinking about myself."

They celebrated their four-year anniversary in August, which Rousey commemorated with a kissing waterfall pic. "Happy Anniversary to the Sexiest Man Alive!" she wrote. "My Heart Soul and Universe! My Everything and More! My Sun and Stars, Moon of My Life!"

As the Furious 7 actress reflected, "I can't believe it's only been four years, it feels like my life didn't even start until you were in it. If only I knew when we met one day I'd be barefoot and pregnant feeling your baby do backflips in my belly while proclaiming my love for you and wishing you happy fourth anniversary." She knows for sure she's "the luckiest woman alive!"

