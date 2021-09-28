7 Things TikTok Star Avani Gregg Can't Live Without

We interviewed Avani Gregg because we think you'll like her picks. Some of the products shown are from her own product line or a brand she is paid to endorse. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Digital content creator, social media personality, actress, makeup artist and now author. Is there anything Avani Gregg can't do?
Avani's memoir, Backstory: My Life So Far just released today, and it details the ups and downs it took to become the internet sensation she is now. Fans will get a raw, unfiltered, and revealing look into Avani's life as she discusses heavy topics such as mental health, relationships, bullying and more.
When she's not entertaining millions of "Bebs" with her fun dance moves or creating makeup tutorials we can't get enough of, she spends her downtime doing something totally unexpected. "I lay in bed and watch cartoons until I'm forced to get up," Avani tells E!. "If I don't watch at least a little bit of cartoons every day, I will feel like I'm missing something."
From a 55-inch TCL TV to a Gucci necklace given to her by someone very special, here are seven things Avani can't live without.
Apple iPhone 13 Pro
"My iPhone (of course)! It's so necessary for my job and it also holds photos and videos that contain such happy memories!"
Diet Coke - 36 Pack
"Diet Coke has a special place in my heart. If you hand me anything that's not a Diet Coke, I might question if you really know me at all!"
TCL 55-inch 4K Smart TV
"Fun fact: I think I've watched every cartoon that has been created."
Hydro Flask Water Bottle
"This item is new to my collection, but I've never been so amazed at how long ice lasts in these water bottles. I use mine every single day and take it with me everywhere I go."
Morphe x Avani Gregg 'For The Bebs' Artistry Palette
"Not only because it's makeup and I love makeup, but because it reminds me that anything is possible if you put your mind and effort into it. That makeup collaboration was a dream come true!"
50 Shades of Nude
"I love, love, love having fake nails, but I'm so impatient when it comes to getting them done. I've been getting them from @nailsbyerikap on Instagram, and it has been a life changer. Love you Erika!"
Heart Necklace With Gucci Trademark
"This necklace was given to me when Anthony Reeves asked me out, and I always have it on. I just feel complete with this necklace. He even wore the necklace before giving it to me. I love it so much!"
