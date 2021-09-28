7 Things TikTok Star Avani Gregg Can't Live Without

We interviewed Avani Gregg because we think you'll like her picks. Some of the products shown are from her own product line or a brand she is paid to endorse. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Digital content creator, social media personality, actress, makeup artist and now author. Is there anything Avani Gregg can't do?

Avani's memoir, Backstory: My Life So Far just released today, and it details the ups and downs it took to become the internet sensation she is now. Fans will get a raw, unfiltered, and revealing look into Avani's life as she discusses heavy topics such as mental health, relationships, bullying and more.

When she's not entertaining millions of "Bebs" with her fun dance moves or creating makeup tutorials we can't get enough of, she spends her downtime doing something totally unexpected. "I lay in bed and watch cartoons until I'm forced to get up," Avani tells E!. "If I don't watch at least a little bit of cartoons every day, I will feel like I'm missing something."

From a 55-inch TCL TV to a Gucci necklace given to her by someone very special, here are seven things Avani can't live without.