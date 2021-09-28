Sarah Jessica Parker Returns to Set of Sex and the City Revival After Willie Garson's Death

Watch : Sarah Jessica Parker Honors Willie Garson in Touching Tribute

The show must go on.

Sarah Jessica Parker returned to the set of HBO Max's Sex and the City revival on Monday, Sept. 27, almost a week after her co-star Willie Garson died. The actress somberly appeared in a mauve coat, striped skirt and brimmed hat as the crew filmed scenes for And Just Like That... in SoHo.

She changed into a second ensemble for a different scene, stepping out in bright purple fish-net stockings and a plaid dress, which was cinched at the waist by a belt.

Parker's appearance on the New York set comes just three days after she spoke out about Garson's surprising death. She wrote on Instagram that losing her co-worker and best friend was just "unbearable."

"Sometimes silence is a statement. Of the gravity. The anguish," she said. "The magnitude of the loss of a 30 + year friendship."