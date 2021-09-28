These Are the Stories of the Brave Women Who Testified Against R. Kelly In His Sex Trafficking Trial

Watch : R. Kelly Found Guilty in Sex Trafficking Trial

Content warning: This story discusses sexual assault, physical abuse, child pornography and abortion.

Aaliyah, Jerhonda, Stephanie, Sonja, Zel and Faith. Those are the names—some real, some pseudonyms—of the women who survived R. Kelly. Now, they'll see him behind bars.

Allegations of sexual abuse followed Kelly for decades, but the first time he faced a criminal trial, the charges didn't stick—he was acquitted of 14 counts of child pornography in 2008. But his trial this summer on sex trafficking charges provided another opportunity for prosecutors to convince a jury that the R&B singer was a "predator."

This time, a jury in New York heard multiple survivors deliver powerful testimony. After they shared their stories, Robert Sylvester Kelly (who pleaded not guilty to all charges) was found guilty of racketeering and eight counts of sex trafficking. His sentencing will be held on May 4, and he is facing a possible sentence of 10 years to life in prison. Kelly has been in federal custody for about two years, since his 2019 arrest.