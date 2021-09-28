Why Crystal Hefner Says Hugh Hefner's Exes Speak Negatively About Their Playboy Experience

Watch : Crystal Hefner Reflects on Hugh Hefner 4 Years After His Death

Crystal Hefner will always stand by Hugh Hefner's side.

The former Playboy bunny candidly shared how she feels about those speaking ill of her late husband, who passed away in 2017 at the age of 91 after he went into cardiac arrest and suffered a respiratory failure.

On Monday, Sept. 27, Crystal honored the Playboy magazine creator on the fourth anniversary of his death, while also defending him against the critics in an exclusive interview with E! News' Daily Pop. When asked how she feels about Hugh's ex-girlfriends making negative comments about him, Crystal didn't hold back.

"I think everyone's entitled to their opinions. I think for some it was a lot harder than for others," Crystal began, before adding, "For some of them, you know, being there is what got them attention."

She continued, "So, to keep talking about it and keeping talking about it keeps the attention on themselves."