Here's Your First Look at the New Vanderpump Rules Season 9 Opening Credits

Watch : "Vanderpump Rules'" Scheana Shay & Brock Davies Address Lala Drama

Spilling drinks—plus plenty of tea.

E! News can exclusively reveal the new Vanderpump Rules season nine opening credits ahead of tonight's premiere, and it's clear the VPR cast is ready to take a sip of what they're SURving.

The first look shows Scheana Shay slosh a cocktail with her fiancé and new VPR co-star Brock Davies by her side. The two Toms, Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval, toss up TomTom keys and a fedora with their respective romantic partners Katie Maloney-Schwartz and Ariana Madix standing guard.

Leave it to Lala Kent to blow bubbles to stir up the drama as Raquel Leviss carries a serving tray and DJ fiancé James Kennedy flips a golden microphone. And, matriarch mogul Lisa Vanderpump stuns in her signature rose gold (or more like rosé gold) shade in a glitter sheath dress. Plus, spot all the additional cast members in the group pic at the end of the credits!