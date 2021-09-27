The Bachelorette's Clare Crawley and Dale Moss Break Up Again After Brief Reconciliation

A Bachelor Nation couple's second chance at love has come to an end.
A source tells E! News The Bachelorette's Clare Crawley and Dale Moss have broken up again nearly two months after they reconciled in an attempt to make their engagement work.
Although the couple appeared to be in good spirits when they were last spotted together in the Grey Goose suite at the U.S. Open on Sept. 9, fans started to speculate that there was trouble in paradise when Dale celebrated his 33rd birthday on Sept. 24 without a social media post from Clare.
In comparison, Clare celebrated her 40th birthday in March with a romantic getaway alongside Dale.
Reality TV fans have had a front-row seat to the couple's unpredictable romance. It all began during season 16 of The Bachelorette when Clare quickly fell head over heels for Dale. The connection was so strong that Dale decided to propose four episodes into the fall 2020 season.
In January 2021, however, news broke that the couple had decided to call off their engagement.
"I wanted share with you all that Clare and I have decided to go our separate ways," Dale shared on Instagram at the time. "We appreciate the love and support we've received from so many people, but this is the healthiest decision for both of us at this time. We strongly believe in leading with love and always remaining true to oneself - something our families have taught and instilled in us throughout our lives. We only hope the best things for one another."
In the weeks that followed, however, Clare and Dale would reunite to celebrate birthdays, the Fourth of July and more events.
And as the summer months came to an end, all signs pointed to a couple with a rosy future ahead. After all, reports indicated that the pair's engagement was back on.
"They are engaged again, but a second proposal did not happen," a source close to Clare previously told E! News. "Clare has been wearing her ring for months and put it back on once Dale stepped up and they decided to give their relationship another shot."
"It's more of a promise and commitment from Dale and there's no wedding planning at this time," the source added in July. "They had a conversation over a month ago about their future and decided that they wanted to be engaged again...They aren't rushing anything and aren't even living together permanently yet."
E! News reached out to Dale and Clare's reps for comment and has not heard back. Page Six, who cited an insider, was first to report the breakup.