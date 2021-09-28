Met GalaEmmysKardashiansRe-watch Emmys on CTVWatch E!PhotosVideos

Why TikTok Can't Get Enough of E.l.f. Cosmetics' $9 Poreless Putty Primer

No, I don't think you understand, I'm obsessed.

E-Comm: E.l.f. Viral Primer

Regardless of the generation you identify with, TikTok has something for everyone!

For us, we've found some of the most game-changing beauty products through the video-sharing app, including e.l.f. Cosmetic's $9 Poreless Putty Primer. Before trying it, we weren't big believers in primers, mainly because they left our skin either overly-oily or too matte and dry. The concept always made sense to us, but we couldn't find one that acted as the perfect canvas for makeup application.

Enter e.l.f.'s Poreless Putty Primer, which acts as a real life Instagram filter by visibly reducing the appearance of pores and smoothing imperfections while leaving a shine-free matte finish. Plus, it's infused with skin-loving squalane to keep skin hydrated throughout the day!

Additionally, the makeup brand offers luminous and matte versions of the viral primer, plus an acne fighting putty primer featuring 1.8% salicylic acid that we are also obsessed with. Unlike other primers on the market, e.l.f.'s range of putty primers work to help your skin not make it breakout thanks to ditching harmful ingredients like sulfates, phthalates, parabens, nonylphenol ethoxylates and more.

Not yet convinced? We suggest reading a few of the 15,166 five-star reviews on Amazon. If you're sold, scroll below to shop!

Why TikTok is Obsessed With Dr. Jart+'s Tiger Grass Cicapair Color Correcting Treatment

Poreless Putty Primer

While a lot of products can blur imperfections and minimize the appearance of pores, we love how this putty primer can be worn under and over makeup. Let's say you finish putting your foundation on and notice your pores are more visible than you would like (completely natural!), you can dab some of the primer on top and it will seamlessly melt into your face and reduce pore size in seconds. To apply, you can either use e.l.f.'s Putty Primer Brush & Applicator, which we recommend, or you can use a beauty sponge or your fingertips.

Also available at Target!

Ready for more must-haves? Up next: Sephora's $35 Black-Owned Beauty Set Is Giving Back in a Major Way.

