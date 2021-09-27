YouTube Star Mel Thompson Dead at 35

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2021

The beauty community is mourning the sudden loss of Mel Thompson.

On Monday, Sept. 27, Thompson's husband announced that the YouTube star had died one day prior at the age of 35. Her cause of death was not immediately made public.

"Mel sadly passed away yesterday," he announced in a statement shared to Thompson's Instagram. "It's really hard to just choose 10 photos. We lost a beautiful person."

With close to 170,000 YouTube subscribers and 55,000 Instagram followers, fans of Thompson's content looked forward to her frequent makeup tutorials, product reviews and personal life updates. Her final YouTube video was uploaded Sept. 24.

Since her death, Thompson's husband says he's "had to answer so many texts of people just checking in on her without even knowing of her passing," writing, "It's great to see how loved she was. And she loved all you right back. I'll continue to love her and miss her forever. She was such a pillar for our family."