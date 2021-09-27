Met GalaEmmysKardashiansRe-watch Emmys on CTVWatch E!PhotosVideos

Bridgerton's Season 2 Photos Will Make You Forget About Daphne and Simon

It's time to burn for a new couple in the Ton! Take a closer look at the couple set to steam up Bridgerton season two.

Watch: "Bridgerton" Star Nicola Coughlan On Show's Success & S2 Secrets

Bridgerton's new leading lady is set to be the season two diamond.

While it's hard to imagine that anything can top the love story of Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) and her handsome Duke Simon (Regé-Jean Page), the couple at the heart of season two is ready to take on the Ton. Similar to the book series, season two will follow Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) as he hunts for the perfect Viscountess.

Along the way, the rakish nobleman becomes acquainted with Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley), the sister of one suitress. And, during Netflix's TUDUM panel, Ashley and Bailey promised that viewers will burn for this duo.

Yet, it's not a love-at-first-sight situation for Anthony and Kate, as Bailey said there will be some "volatility" in the romance.

"A lot of arguing," Ashley shared of what's to come for the pair. "Yeah, they challenge each other."

However, much like Daphne and Simon, this contentious situation is "very passionate," according to Bailey.

photos
The Bridgerton Books, Ranked By Onscreen Potential

Even Bailey and Ashley's co-stars are on board with the couple, with Nicola Coughlan adding that Anthony has "met someone who's really his match."

"It's great seeing someone like Kate being able to stand up to Anthony," she noted, "and him not knowing how to, sort of, deal with that."

This couldn't be more true, as Kate puts Anthony in his place in the first sneak peek scene from season two. Specifically, during a face off in the garden, Kate snaps at an arrogant Anthony, "I take issue with any man who views women merely as chattels and breeding stock."

This diamond may be rough around the edges, but we couldn't love her more. For a closer look at this new couple, scroll through the season two first look photos below!

Netflix
Out on the Ton

In this season two photo, only some of the Bridgertons appear to be happy to be at a ball.

Netflix
The New Diamonds of the Season

The Sharmas are escorted into a ball by Lady Danbury (Adjoa Andoh).

Netflix
The Rake Meets Kate

Kate (Simone Ashley) proves she's not easily won over, even if she does find the Viscount's smile pleasing.

Instagram
A Script Sneak Peek

In June, creator Chris Van Dusen gave a sneak peek of the season two premiere script. And, as is teased in the photo, the first episode will be titled "Capital R Rake."

Netflix
Season One's Love Story

Daphne and Simon's love story will take a back seat in season two, with Regé-Jean Page exiting his starring role. So, we'll just have to enjoy this season one photo of the two of them...for now.

Netflix
What's Next for Penelope?

Lady Whistledown is ready to stir up some (more) trouble in the Ton, according to the actress who plays the all-knowing gossip. In an exclusive chat with E! News, Nicola Coughlan, who plays Penelope Featherington, teased the drama to come on Netflix's hit series Bridgerton

"You definitely see her mature more," she exclusively told E! News. "I think of it in the Britney [Spears] thing, 'she's not a girl, not yet a woman' in this season. So she's more aware of the power she wields—that doesn't mean she's any better at using it. She definitely gets herself into some sticky situations."

Season one of Bridgerton is available to stream on Netflix.

