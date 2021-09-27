You Won't Believe How Charli XCX's Collaboration With Lady Gaga Came to Be

Watch : Charli XCX Talks Working With Lady Gaga, New Single and More

Charli XCX is taking a stand for all pop divas.

The "Good Ones" singer recently collaborated with the one and only Lady Gaga for an epic single on Gaga's newly released remix album Dawn of Chromatica, but you won't believe how everything came together for the project.

"Oh my god, I died and went to heaven," Charli gushed during E! News' Daily Pop on Sept. 27 about working with Gaga. "It all happened over Twitter. One of her producers, we were texting, I was supposed to do a remix a while ago, and it didn't happen because of quarantine and just life. And then I was talking to my fans on Twitter and they said, 'Would you ever collab with Gaga?' And I was like, 'I was supposed to do this remix and I didn't know what happened,' and then the Little Monsters just came through."