Cody Rigsby's Fate on DWTS Revealed After Cheryl Burke Contracts COVID-19

The show must go on! After Dancing With the Stars pro Cheryl Burke tested positive for coronavirus, her partner, Peloton's Cody Rigsby, was faced with a unique predicament.

Have no fear, Boo Crew! Cody Rigsby will dance another day. 

With hours remaining until the second episode of Dancing With the Stars season 30 kicks off, the Peloton instructor addressed his future on the competition after pro partner Cheryl Burke tested positive for coronavirus. 

Cody addressed the matter on his Instagram Story, acknowledging "what a crazy weekend" the DWTS team endured in light of Cheryl's illness.

"First and foremost, I want to send all of my love, and thoughts, and healing energy to Miss Cheryl Burke," he shared. "We have spoken a few times. She seems to be in good spirits and feeling well. But I have been through COVID and I know how crazy this virus can be and it can change at any moment, so just keep her in your thoughts." 

The celebrity fitness trainer continued, "The competition of Dancing With the Stars must go on. I will be competing. How... is to be determined, so stay tuned." 

On Sunday, Sept. 26, Cheryl announced that, despite being fully vaccinated, she contracted COVID-19.

The ballroom performer choked back tears as she told her Instagram followers, "I just feel so bad for Cody. I feel like I'm letting him down. I just feel like s--t, to be quite honest, and it's so overwhelming because it's Sunday, and the show is tomorrow."

"For those of you who don't think COVID is a real thing, it's f--king real, dude," Cheryl continued. 

After Cody confirmed he's still eligible to compete, Cheryl expressed gratitude for her partner, writing on Instagram, "So thankful for all your support during this crazy ordeal."

Dancing With the Stars airs on ABC at 8 p.m. 

