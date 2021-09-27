The Challenge's Johnny Bananas and Morgan Willett Break Up

Reading this news may be a challenge in itself.
E! News can exclusively confirm that The Challenge veteran Johnny Bananas and Morgan Willett have broken up.
"I've always tried my best to be an open book and after seeing everything circulate over the internet, I felt like I should let you all know that Johnny and I are no longer together," Morgan shared in an exclusive statement to E! News. "While I feel heartbroken, I'm thankful to know the truth. Johnny is someone I loved & respected very much and so I will be taking some time to heal and process it all."
The MTV reality star added, "Thank you to everyone for the support and when I'm ready to share more, I will. For now, I'm just focused on spending time with my family."
The breakup may come as a surprise to many fans. After all, the pair recently documented their romantic trip to Santa Barbara, Calif. at the end of August.
At the same time, some followers speculated that there could be trouble in paradise when Morgan took to Instagram Stories over the weekend and told her fans that she was feeling "sad and very betrayed."
"I leave today for a family vacation to Maui and I felt like I would be a total fraud if I went about posting smiling, happy & fun stories because deep down, that's not how I truly feel," she wrote. "It's times like these where I wonder if life would be easier if my life was not in such a public setting, so I could decipher my own feelings without the pressure of what people may think or conclude."
On Sunday, Sept. 26, Morgan "made it to paradise" and kicked off a family trip at the Hyatt Regency Maui Resort & Spa. As of press time, both Johnny and Morgan still follow each other on Instagram.
Sparks first flew between Johnny and Morgan when they competed together on The Challenge: War of the Worlds in early 2019. And while the pair tried to keep their relationship on the private side, both parties couldn't help but gush about the other during their romance.
"It's so funny because people always say, ‘You're dating Johnny Bananas!' And I'm like no, I'm dating John Devenanzio!" Morgan shared with E! News in May 2020. "He really does a good job at separating his TV character from his real life character. And while yes, he still cracks jokes constantly (mainly on my behalf), he's a sweetheart and really affectionate."
E! News has reached out to Johnny's team for comment and has not heard back.