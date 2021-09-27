The Challenge's Johnny Bananas and Morgan Willett Break Up

Watch : E!'s Famous Reality TV Families: Where Are They Now?

Reading this news may be a challenge in itself.

E! News can exclusively confirm that The Challenge veteran Johnny Bananas and Morgan Willett have broken up.

"I've always tried my best to be an open book and after seeing everything circulate over the internet, I felt like I should let you all know that Johnny and I are no longer together," Morgan shared in an exclusive statement to E! News. "While I feel heartbroken, I'm thankful to know the truth. Johnny is someone I loved & respected very much and so I will be taking some time to heal and process it all."

The MTV reality star added, "Thank you to everyone for the support and when I'm ready to share more, I will. For now, I'm just focused on spending time with my family."

The breakup may come as a surprise to many fans. After all, the pair recently documented their romantic trip to Santa Barbara, Calif. at the end of August.