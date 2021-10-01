Christine Quinn’s Ciaté London Makeup Collection Is an Unapologetic Reminder to Embrace Your Confidence

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. If you buy something through our QR code or links, E! makes a commission on your purchase. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Many reality stars need to get through a season or two before they fine tune their style. However, that was so not the case for Christine Quinn. Right out of the gate, the realtor served up some major looks on Selling Sunset. Is she not the most glamorous person you've ever seen in an office setting? She's not afraid to experiment with unique hairstyles, over-the-top wardrobe choices, and some bold makeup.
If you've been wanting to channel your inner Christine, you're in luck because she just dropped her first makeup collection with Ciaté London. The five-piece collection includes innovative, color-changing lipsticks that intensify with an increase in temperature. There's also a plumping, red lip gloss, an eyeshadow palette, and complexion-brightening powder.
Just like Christine herself, these products serve as a reminder to embrace your confidence, love yourself, and be bold.
Ciaté London X Christine Quinn BO$$ B*Tch Eyeshadow Palette
This eyeshadow palette has everything you need to create so many unique looks, ranging from sweet to sultry. The nine highly-pigmented shades include matte neutrals and diamond-bright shimmers that will have every head-turning.
In a YouTube video, Christine said, "It's universal, so you can go from sweet bedroom eyes to sexy night on the town," describing them as "metallic, glimmery, gold, buttery." She insists that the shades "last all day" after application.
Ciaté London X Christine Quinn Villain Pump Plump Lip Gloss
No one rocks a bold, red lip quite like Christine Quinn. This gloss subtly plumps your pout to deliver long-lasting results. Its formula has hyaluronic filling spheres, which reduce the appearance of fine lines to give you soft, pillow-like lips in an instant.
"This is a really great, beautiful color to wear alone by itself or on top of my red lipstick. It's gorgeous. I'm in love with this product as much as I'm in love with myself, which is hard to believe," Christine said via YouTube.
Ciaté London X Christine Quinn No Filt-Her Universal Complexion Brightener
Grab a fluffy brush and swirl this powder to create a radiant finish. This setting powder brightens your skin and you can use it as a highlighter too.
Ciaté London X Christine Quinn CA$H Fetish Heat Transforming Lip Cream
There are many liquid lipsticks out there, but this one is actually multiple shades in one tube. This innovative lipstick shifts from one shade of red to another as the temperature changes. The formula soft, comfortable, and long-wearing with a matte finish.
Ciaté London X Christine Quinn Drama Queen Heat Transforming Lip Cream
Here's another heat transforming lip cream that you just need to try. This nude lipstick changes color as the temperature fluctuates. Christine said, "These colors will transform into a bolder, sexier, more beautiful shade."
Ciaté London X Christine Quinn Ultimate Collection
If all of the products sound appealing to you, then you might as well nab this value set and save $24.
