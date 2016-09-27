Met GalaEmmysKardashiansRe-watch Emmys on CTVWatch E!PhotosVideos

Christine Quinn Ciate London Makeup Collection

a

By Marenah Dobin Sep 27, 2016 10:00 AMTags

w

Trending Stories

1

The Voice: See Blake Shelton's Salty Text to Ariana Grande

2

See Meghan McCain's Shady Response to The View's COVID Debacle

3

Gabby Petito Case: Dog the Bounty Hunter Visits Brian Laundrie's Home

4

7 Most Shocking Claims From the "Controlling Britney Spears" Doc

5

Meg Ryan Stuns in Sexy Floral Dress During Rare Red Carpet Appearance

Latest News

Anderson Cooper Reveals Why He Won't Leave His Son a Big Inheritance

Cody Rigsby's DWTS Fate Revealed After Cheryl Burke Gets COVID

Exclusive

The Challenge's Johnny Bananas and Morgan Willett Break Up

Miguel and Nazanin Mandi Break Up After 17 Years Together

Sephora's $35 Black-Owned Beauty Set Is Giving Back in a Major Way

Exclusive

Why Elvira Was Finally Ready to Reveal Her Same-Sex Relationship at 70

Cameron Diaz's Story Will Make You Believe in Love at First Sight