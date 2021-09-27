Miguel and Nazanin Mandi Break Up After 17 Years Together

Watch : Miguel Played His Own Songs at His Wedding With Nazanin Mandi

A breakup no one saw coming.

Miguel and supermodel Nazanin Mandi have decided to call it quits after 17 years together. The former power couple, who tied the knot in November 2018, confirmed their split to People on Monday, Sept. 27.

Their reps told the outlet that they've been broken up "for some time now" but they "wish each other well." At this time, it's unclear what led the two to go their separate ways and for how long they've been broken up.

Following the news, the Grammy-winning singer took to Instagram Stories to share a thought-provoking message.

"What do you desire? Have certainty and clear intention about your desire," the artist's post read. "Clarity is key...Only take action on things that relate to, and excite positive emotion to your desire."

For her part, Nazanin also shared cryptic quotes on Instagram about finding one's self, as well as being open to finding love.