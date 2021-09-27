Sephora's $35 Black-Owned Beauty Set Is Giving Back in a Major Way

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Looking to upgrade your beauty routine? We suggest picking up the Sephora Favorites Black-Owned Beauty Set.
The limited-edition set is only $35 ($124 value) and includes a mix of mini and full-size products from Pat McGrath, Fenty Beauty, Adwoa Beauty, Bread, Shani Darden and Briogeo.
Most importantly, "Sephora will donate $20 from the sale of each kit to the 15 Percent Pledge, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit advocacy organization urging major retailers to commit 15 percent of their purchasing power to Black-owned businesses." Not only can you try out seven buzzworthy brands, but your purchase will give back in a meaningful way.
Whether you've been wanting to try Rihanna's bestselling cleanser, Bread's nourishing hair oil or Briogeo's Deep Conditioning Hair Mask, this set will let you do all of that and more. Not to mention, this set would make a great holiday gift, so stock up while you can.
Scroll below to shop!
Sephora Favorites Black-Owned Beauty Set
After trying out this set, we are definitely stocking up on the full-size versions during our next Sephora trip!
The adwoa beauty Baomint Deep Conditioning Treatment made our hair so soft.
Bread Beauty Supply's Hair Oil Everyday Gloss makes our hair look alive, well and silky.
Briogeo's Don't Despair, Repair! Deep Conditioning Hair Mask gave our hair a second life after a week of heat styling.
The Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Full Frontal Volume, Lift & Curl Mascara gave our lashes a long-wearing boost.
Pat McGrath Lab's MatteTrance™ Lipstick in Omi is the perfect everyday rosy nude. We even received a compliment on this shade over the weekend!
We are loving Shani Darden's celeb-loved Skin Care Retinol Reform! It works to brighten, smooth and reduce the look of fine lines and wrinkles.
Last but not least, Fenty Skin's Mini Total Cleans'r Remove-It-All Cleanser gently removes dirt, oil and makeup with ease, providing the perfect canvas for your other skincare products.
