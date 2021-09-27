Why Elvira Was Finally Ready to Come Out & Reveal Her Same-Sex Relationship

Watch : Kyle Richards Returns to "Halloween" Franchise 43 Years Later

The Mistress of the Dark is dishing about her real-life love life for the very first time.

Cassandra Peterson AKA Elvira shared new details about her relationship with longtime partner Teresa "T" Wierson after recently opening up about their love story in her new memoir, Yours Cruelly, Elvira: Memories of the Mistress of the Dark.

"A lot of people have said to me, 'When did you know you were gay?' And I have to say, I think being gay is a wonderful thing, but I never knew I was gay," Peterson exclusively told E! News on Sept. 24. "I fell in love with one particular person who happened to be a female. I don't know what happened. You fall in love with who you fall in love with."

The Queen of Halloween added that it took years for her to publicly discuss her relationship for fear of tainting Elvira's seductive brand.

"We have both been protecting the character," Peterson explained. "It's a brand that I sell and of course Elvira is very much like a straight horn-dog, so I wanted to keep her that way."