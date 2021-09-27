Cameron Diaz’s Story of Meeting Benji Madden Will Make You Believe in Love at First Sight

Watch : Fans Just Realized Cameron Diaz Is Nicole Richie's Sister-in-Law

Sure, the Benji and Joel Madden are identical twins, but Cameron Diaz could tell them apart from the get-go.

Though the now husband and wife weren't exactly set up through Joel and his wife (her BFF) Nicole Richie, Cameron and Benji were put in the same room thanks to them. And when she laid eyes on the rocker, "I was like, ‘How come I didn't see him before?'" she recalled on the latest episode of Anna Faris' podcast Unqualified. Though she had obviously seen his brother before, "It wasn't the same. They're not the same, they're so different. Even though they're twins, they're very, very different obviously."



It's a moment that still feels like yesterday despite being married for nearly seven years. "I saw him walking towards me and I was like, ‘He's hot, I haven't seen him before,'" she continued. "But then when I saw him, like who he was, that's what made me really be like, ‘Ohhh, you. You, you're special. You're the guy. You're the hidden gem in my life."