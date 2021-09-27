Met GalaEmmysKardashiansRe-watch Emmys on CTVWatch E!PhotosVideos

Cameron Diaz’s Story of Meeting Benji Madden Will Make You Believe in Love at First Sight

Although twin musicians Benji Madden and Joel Madden look exactly alike, when Cameron Diaz laid eyes on her now-husband, Benji, things for her became completely different.

Sure, the Benji and Joel Madden are identical twins, but Cameron Diaz could tell them apart from the get-go.

Though the now husband and wife weren't exactly set up through Joel and his wife (her BFF) Nicole Richie, Cameron and Benji were put in the same room thanks to them. And when she laid eyes on the rocker, "I was like, ‘How come I didn't see him before?'" she recalled on the latest episode of Anna Faris' podcast Unqualified. Though she had obviously seen his brother before, "It wasn't the same. They're not the same, they're so different. Even though they're twins, they're very, very different obviously." 
 
It's a moment that still feels like yesterday despite being married for nearly seven years. "I saw him walking towards me and I was like, ‘He's hot, I haven't seen him before,'" she continued. "But then when I saw him, like who he was, that's what made me really be like, ‘Ohhh, you. You, you're special. You're the guy. You're the hidden gem in my life."

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden: Romance Rewind

In addition to Benji being her "hidden gem," there's also another sparkle in Cameron's life: the couple's 20-month-old daughter, Raddix.

In April 2020, the Charlie's Angels star opened up about motherhood during an Instagram Live, calling it the "best part of my life." 

"I'm so grateful and so happy and it's the best thing ever," Cameron gushed. "And I'm so lucky to do it with Benj and we're having the best time. I'm thrilled. I can't believe it."

"After we do bath time with our baby and we put her to sleep," she added. "Benji puts her to bed, he's so good. He's such an amazing father. I'm so lucky he's my baby's father. He's incredible."

