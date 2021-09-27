Rebel Wilson Just Turned Her Island Getaway Into a Motivational Mantra

On an island in the sun, Rebel Wilson is going to have some fun.
While on vacation at The Brando in the French Polynesia, the 41-year-old actress, clad in a red-hot swimsuit, participated in an impromptu photo shoot. But in between pictures, the Pitch Perfect star decided to share an inspiring caption that could just be your new Motivation Monday mantra.
"It's never too late to improve yourself—to improve your health, your heart, your happiness, your harmony," she wrote on Sept. 27 to her 10 million followers. "For everyone out there just trying to be a lil bit better this week: go for it! Every bit counts. Every effort is worth it. You're worth it. #RebelIsland."
Rebel's post quickly received support from friends and followers who felt encouraged by her message. Actress Tasha Smith wrote, "You're my shero" while another fan took it a step further. "What's most inspiring of your lifestyle change isn't your physical transformation," they shared. "But the joy and freedom it seems to give you."
In recent months, Rebel has been open about her health journey. During an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show in November 2020, the actress shared details about how she changed her lifestyle.
"I've tried, like so many women out there, fads and diets and things before and I'm like, ‘I need to do a really holistic approach this time,'" she explained to Drew Barrymore. "I think what I mainly suffered from was emotional eating and dealing with the stress of becoming famous internationally. There is a lot of stress that comes with it, and I guess my way of dealing with it was just like eating donuts."
So, rather than just focus on the physical, she looked at the larger picture.
"I was working on the mental side of things of why was I doing that and why was I not valuing myself and having better self-worth," she noted. "And then, also on the nutritional side my diet was mainly all carbs, which are delicious, but for my body type I needed to eat more protein."
Perhaps the best is yet to come. When a fan asked Rebel what's next, she was proud to reveal a few upcoming projects. "There's 2 [movies] being released for next year," she wrote. "The Almost & the Seahorse and Senior Year."
Can't stop, won't stop!