Rebel Wilson Just Turned Her Island Getaway Into a Motivational Mantra

Watch : Rebel Wilson Looks Back at Her "Most Unhealthiest" Time

On an island in the sun, Rebel Wilson is going to have some fun.

While on vacation at The Brando in the French Polynesia, the 41-year-old actress, clad in a red-hot swimsuit, participated in an impromptu photo shoot. But in between pictures, the Pitch Perfect star decided to share an inspiring caption that could just be your new Motivation Monday mantra.

"It's never too late to improve yourself—to improve your health, your heart, your happiness, your harmony," she wrote on Sept. 27 to her 10 million followers. "For everyone out there just trying to be a lil bit better this week: go for it! Every bit counts. Every effort is worth it. You're worth it. #RebelIsland."

Rebel's post quickly received support from friends and followers who felt encouraged by her message. Actress Tasha Smith wrote, "You're my shero" while another fan took it a step further. "What's most inspiring of your lifestyle change isn't your physical transformation," they shared. "But the joy and freedom it seems to give you."