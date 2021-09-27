Why Crystal Hefner Still Has Difficulty Dating 4 Years After Hugh Hefner's Death

Watch : Crystal Hefner Reflects on Hugh Hefner 4 Years After His Death

Four years and what feels like a whole lifetime later, Hugh Hefner's memory lives on thanks to Crystal Hefner.

During an exclusive interview with E! News' Daily Pop on Sept. 27—the four year anniversary of his death—the former Playboy bunny looked back on their love story, which began in 2009.

"It's only been four years but it does feel in a way like a lifetime ago," Crystal, who wed Hef in 2012, shared. "So much has happened since he's been gone, so I'm just thinking about all of that."

Crystal reflected on the "family" at the Playboy mansion that Hugh had fostered. "He was so humble and kind to everybody. He was so open and just shared his life with everyone and I think that's really special," the model, currently on vacation in the Maldives at the Soneva Hotel, explained. "He was so welcoming."