Watch : R. Kelly Found Guilty in Sex Trafficking Trial

R. Kelly has been found guilty on all nine counts in his sex trafficking case.

On Monday, Sept. 27, a Brooklyn jury returned a guilty verdict on all counts in the sexual abuse trial, according to NBC News.

The charges involved six female victims, including late vocalist Aaliyah, who wed R. Kelly in the 1990s when she was 15 years old.

In a public statement, R. Kelly's former attorney Steve Greenberg said, "We are extraordinarily disappointed in the verdict was returned by the New York jury today. Mike Leonard and myself believe that the verdict was not supported by the evidence and instead is a reflection of the hysteria whipped up by a couple of TV shows. We intend to continue to fight on R Kelly's behalf to ensure that everything is being done that can possibly be done."

Kelly has denied any wrongdoing and pleaded not guilty to all counts against him, including racketeering, bribery, coercion, enticement and sex trafficking. The 54-year-old "Bump n' Grind" singer has spent roughly two years in federal custody.