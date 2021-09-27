Watch Olivia Jade Open Up About the Side of Her You Don't Know

Watch : Olivia Jade Teased Over "Craziest" Wardrobe Malfunction

We can't even imagine what the "craziest" wardrobe malfunction would look like...but hey, it probably pays to have a fashion designer for a dad.

Dancing With the Stars competitor Olivia Jade adorably tried to get dance partner Val Chmerkovskiy to "shut up" about spilling some BTS rehearsal details during E! News' Daily Pop on Monday, Sept. 27.

"You should have seen her at the dress rehearsal," Val exclusively teased this morning. "She had one of the craziest wardrobe malfunctions and she kept going."

Olivia interjected, "Shut up, stop!"

But Val continued to applaud Olivia's dedication to the competition. "There are a few things when she showed up to rehearsal, I questioned the pretty face, but the hard work has always been there, very consistently," he praised the influencer.

While Olivia became a household name thanks to the infamous 2019 college admissions scandal involving her parents Lori Loughlin and dad Mossimo Giannulli, the YouTuber hopes DWTS will give her a second chance to make a true first impression.