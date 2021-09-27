Will Smith Says Jada Pinkett Smith Wasn't the Only One Who Had Extramarital Relationship

Watch : Will Smith & Jada Pinkett Smith's Anniversary: E! News Rewind

Some couples have nothing to hide.

Take, for instance, Will Smith, 53, and Jada Pinkett Smith, 50, who have shared just about every detail of their 23-year marriage, including Jada's relationship with August Alsina during a brief separation from her husband.

Now, 13 months after that bombshell reveal, Will is looking back on the infamous July 2020 Red Table Talk episode where he joined his wife to discuss a period of non-monogamy in their marriage. When asked by GQ why they wanted to have a frank, public discussion for the world to see, the actor didn't hesitate to explain.

"The pursuit of truth is the only way to be happy in this lifetime," The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star shared with the publication. "And we sort of came to the agreement that authenticity was the release from the shackles of fame and public scrutiny." In other words: when you tell the truth, you have nothing to fear.