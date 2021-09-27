NBA Star Devin Booker Declines to Share Vaccination Status After Testing Positive for Coronavirus

Watch : "The View" Hosts Test Positive for COVID Before Kamala Harris Intv

Devin Booker is telling fans he'll be "back in no time" after contracting COVID-19.

The 24-year-old Phoenix Suns shooting guard, who is dating Kendall Jenner, revealed his diagnosis during a Twitch broadcast on Sunday, Sept. 26.

"Honestly y'all I'm feeling straight," he said. "The only thing I'm dealing with—no taste, no smell, which is the worst part of it."

Booker also disclosed he is "about a week in," seemingly referencing how long it's been since he was diagnosed. However, Booker declined to discuss his vaccination status. "I'm not gonna tell you guys if I have the vaccine or not," he said, "but you could still get COVID with the vaccine, for anybody that's saying that. Educate yourself."

E! News has reached out to his and Jenner's reps for comment. The couple recently jetted off to Jamaica for a brief couples getaway with Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber.

The basketball player is among many public figures who have contracted the virus since early 2020. Most recently, Wendy Williams and Flipping 101 star Tarek El Moussa have been among the celebrities to share their coronavirus diagnoses.