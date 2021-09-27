Jonah Hill’s Girlfriend Sarah Brady Calls Him by This Sweet Nickname

Watch : Jonah Hill Debuts New Body Positive Tattoo

Don't look up—unless you want to see the most adorable way Sarah Brady refers to her boyfriend, Jonah Hill.



Almost a month after the Superbad alum confirmed his romance with the avid surfer by making things IG official, Sarah is giving fans a bit of a refresh when it comes to the cute nickname she has for the actor. In an Instagram Story post on Sept. 26, the U.C. San Diego grad shared a new teaser for Jonah's latest movie with the caption, "Can't wait to watch Jojo in Don't Look Up!" The political comedic movie—which has an unbelievable lineup of actors in addition to Jonah—is slated for a limited theater release on December 10 of this year, followed by a Netflix debut date of December 24.



However, that wouldn't be the first or the last time Sarah used the term of endearment for her other half. On Sept. 27, Sarah also shared a clip on Instagram Stories of Jonah practicing jiu jitsu, captioning that post, "Who wants to see the clip of me choking out jojo in the dojo?"