You Won't Believe Which Longtime Cast Member Is Leaving Saturday Night Live

These performers are exiting Studio 8H.

On Monday, Sept. 27, NBC revealed that longtime cast member Beck Bennett is departing Saturday Night Live ahead of its 47th season. Bennett, who has been on the hit variety show for eight years, confirmed the news himself on Instagram.

"Love you, SNL," he wrote alongside a series of backstage pics. "Gonna miss you so much. Thank you for 8 years of remarkable people and incredible experiences that completely changed my life. I had so much fun."

Of course, Bennett isn't the only shakeup for the cast, with featured player Lauren Holt saying goodbye to 30 Rock after debuting on SNL last fall. In their absence, Lorne Michaels and company have added three new featured players to the cast, including Aristotle Athari, James Austin Johnson and Sarah Sherman.

Before it was even announced, the season 47 cast was making headlines, as it was assumed that some SNL favorites would be departing the show.