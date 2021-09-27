Cynthia Bailey Is Leaving The Real Housewives of Atlanta

Watch : Cynthia Bailey Dishes on "RHOA" S13 & NeNe Leakes' Return

In her own words, seasons may change, but Cynthia Bailey never goes out of style—however, she is officially leaving The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

The longtime Bravo star announced her decision to part ways with the franchise ahead of season 14 on Monday, Sept. 27. "After much thought and consideration, I have made the very difficult and heartfelt decision not to return for the next season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta," Cynthia said in a statement. "Thank you NBCUniversal, Bravo and Truly Original for over a decade of partnership. I can't wait to see what we do next!"

Cynthia continued, "Thank you to my Real Housewives of Atlanta cast mates for eleven of the most unbelievable years of my life; and the most incredible & UNFORGETTABLE memories! I am so grateful to have had this amazing journey, and I am anxiously waiting to embark on new adventures. Most importantly, THANK YOU to my fans! I could not have done it without your blessings, love, and support. Without the fans, none of this would be possible. I love and appreciate all of you."